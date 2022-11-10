Jared Mondschein is a physical scientist at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. At RAND, Mondschein has focused on a range of science policy challenges, ranging from synthetic opioids and supply chain issues to deepfakes, smart cities and clean energy integration. He is a member of the World Economic Forum's G20 Global Smart Cities Alliance Working Group, which works with partnering cities to develop and implement model technology policies. Mondschein's writings and commentary have appeared in the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, The Hill, Route Fifty, and other media outlets. Mondschein completed his Ph.D. in chemistry in May 2018 at Penn State University and his B.S. in chemistry at Union College in 2014.
Recent Projects
- Microelectronics hardware threats facing DHS
- Addressing the synthetic opioid crisis
- Risk-based approach to intellectual property theft