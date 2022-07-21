Katherine I. Morley

Kate Morley (she/her) is a senior research leader at RAND. She works primarily with RAND Europe in the Health and Wellbeing Research Group. Morley has a background in epidemiology and biostatistics, and in-depth understanding of a broad range of quantitative and qualitative research methodology, both from her own empirical research and from designing and delivering post-graduate methodology courses. Prior to joining RAND, Morley spent over 15 years conducting health and medical research in the academic sector in both Australia and the United Kingdom. This included post-doctoral positions at the University of Melbourne, Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute, and University College London, and a faculty position at King's College London Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology, and Neuroscience (IOPPN).
Her area of research is the intersection between health care and non-health sectors (e.g. the criminal justice system, transport infrastructure) and the provision of support for vulnerable groups such as people with mental health conditions and people who use drugs. She is also interested in how complex interventions can be evaluated through the analysis of pre-existing administrative data. Morley is the lead principal investigator for the Wellbeing Impact Study of High-Speed 2, a 10-year study of the impact of the HS2 rail development on the mental health and wellbeing of surrounding communities (NIHR132761; wish2.org) and the lead principal investigator for the evaluation of the Drug Strategy Investment in Treatment and Recovery (NIHR205228; d-sitar.org). She earned her Ph.D. in population health from the University of Queensland, Australia.
Selected Publications
Morley KI, Hocking L, Saunders CL, Bousfield JW, Bostock J, Brimicombe J, Burgoine T, Dawney J, Hofman J, Lee D, Mackett R, Phillips W, Sussex J, Morris S, "Wellbeing Impact Study of High-Speed 2 (WISH2): Protocol for a mixed-methods examination of the impact of major transport infrastructure development on mental health and wellbeing," PLoS One, 19(2), 2024
Disley, Emma, Evangelos Gkousis, Shann Corbett, Katherine I. Morley, Jack Pollard, Catherine L. Saunders, Jon Sussex, and Alex Sutherland, Outcome Evaluation of the National Model for Liaison and Diversion, RAND Corporation (RR-A1271-1), 2021
Kalk NJ, Kelleher MJ, Curtis V, Morley KI, "Addressing substance misuse: a missed opportunity in suicide prevention," Addiction, 114(3), 2019
Morley KI, Ferris J, Winstock AR, Lynskey MT, "Polysubstance use and misuse and abuse of prescription opioid analgesics: A multi-level analysis of international data," Pain, 158(6), 2017
Hall WD, Patton G, Stockings E, Weier M, Lynskey M, Morley KI, Degenhardt L, "Why young people's substance use matters for global health," Lancet Psychiatry, 3(3), 2016
Stockings E, Hall WD, Lynskey M, Morley KI, Reavley N, Strang J, Patton G, Degenhardt L, "Prevention, early intervention, harm reduction, and treatment of substance use in young people," Lancet Psychiatry, 3(3), 2016
Morley KI, Lynskey MT, Moran P, Borschmann R, Winstock A, "Polysubstance use, mental health, and high-risk behaviour: Results from the 2012 Global Drug Survey," Drug and Alcohol Review, 34(4), 2015
Lewer, D., Tweed, E.J., Aldridge, R.W., Morley, K.I., "Causes of hospital admission and mortality among people who use heroin: a cohort study comparing relative and absolute risks," Alcohol and Drug Dependence, 2019 (forthcoming)