Elie Ohana is a statistical analyst at RAND. He is interested in a broad range of policy topics with a particular interest in the intersection of psychology and statistics. At RAND, he has worked on multiple research projects focused on mental health, measure development, education, and military family and veteran wellbeing. Ohana has experience with survey research, experimental design, multivariate analysis, generalized linear models, multilevel models, and propensity score matching. In addition, he has experience applying a range of psychometric techniques including classical test theory, item response theory, and structural equation modeling. Ohana holds an M.S. in applied statistics and psychometrics from Boston College and a B.Sc. in psychology from the University of Waterloo.
Selected Publications
Sontag-Padilla, L., Ye, F., Firpo-Triplett, R., Lucas, B., Meyer, A., Lanna, S., Ohana, E., & Chinman, M., "Testing a Proof of Concept of an Online Simulator-Based Training for Facilitators of Evidence-Based Sexual Health Education Interventions: A Small Randomized Trial Involving Making Proud Choices," Journal of Prevention and Health Promotion, 2023
Ayer, L., Ohana, E., Ivanova, M., Frering, H., Althoff, R., Achenbach, T., "Clinical Profiles of Preteen Children with Suicidal Thoughts and Behaviours From 42 Societies," Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, 2023 (forthcoming)
Horvitz-Lennon, Marcela, Joshua Breslau, Lisa Wagner, Claude Setodji, Ruolin Lu, Elie Ohana, Teague Ruder, Jonah Kushner, Jeannette Tsuei, Ana Stefancic, Daniela Tuda, "Independent Evaluation of the New York State Health and Recovery Plans (HARP) Program: Interim Evaluation Report," New York State Department of Health, 2023
Breslau, Joshua, Marcela Horvitz-Lennon, Claude Setodji, Lisa Wagner, Ruolin Lu, Teague Ruder, Jonah Kushner, Jeannette Tsuei, Elie Ohana, Ana Stefancic, Daniela Tuda, "Independent Evaluation of the New York State Self-Directed Care (SDC) Pilot Program: Interim Evaluation Report," New York State Department of Health, 2022
The RAND Corporation, Mental Health Task-Shifting in Community-Based Organizations: Implementation, Impact, and Cost — Evaluation of the Connections to Care Program, RAND Corporation (RR-3083-MFANYC), 2020