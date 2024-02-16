Overview
Scott Orr is a senior commentary editor at RAND. In the Office of Media Relations (OMR), he works to raise public awareness about RAND's work by shepherding op-eds, blog posts, and other content to publication.
Orr joined RAND in February 2013. Before that, he was a writer, editor, and web manager at the Broadcasting Board of Governors where he created content for and ran the agency's website. Prior to that he was mobile content editor at the State Department where he created, produced content for, and ran the agency's first mobile websites.
A career journalist, Orr was Washington correspondent for the Newark Star-Ledger and Newhouse News Service, covering national politics, government, technology, health care, foreign affairs, transportation, and many other topics. His work has appeared frequently in Parade Magazine and many other publications.