Phoebe Pham is a research assistant at the RAND Corporation. She has a background in research and policy analysis, specifically investigating various social and political relationships. Some of these include analyses of security cooperation efforts, deterrence in U.S. military strategy, and investigating PLA aggression in the Indo-Pacific region. Her other research interests include nuclear weapon capabilities, cyberwarfare, and space security.
Pham graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a B.A. in legal studies and a B.A. in political science.
Selected Publications
Michael E. Linick, Stephen Dalzell, Marta Kepe, Phoebe Felicia Pham, Michael Schwille, Jonathan Welch, Applying Army, Joint, and International Experiences to Shape the Army Paradigm for a New Strategic Era (DRR-A1952-3)
Michael E. Linick, Jeremy M. Eckhause, Lisa Saum-Manning, Bruce R. Orvis, Andrea M. Abler, Sam Wallace, Phoebe Felicia Pham, Sarah Baker, Addressing the Friction Between the Army’s People First Initiatives and Their Readiness Generation Process (DRR-A2006-1)
Linick, Michael E., Jeremy M. Eckhause, Lisa Saum-Manning, Bruce R. Orvis, Andrea M. Abler, Sam Wallace, Phoebe Felicia Pham, and Sarah Baker, Addressing the Friction Between the Army's People First Initiatives and Its Readiness Generation Process, RAND Corporation (RR-A2006-1), 2023