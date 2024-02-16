Overview
Leah Polk (she/her) is associate director of the Office of Media Relations at RAND, where she helps raise public awareness and understanding of RAND's work through strategic media engagement and outreach. Her main areas of focus include energy, the environment, cyber security, and technology-related issues.
Polk joined RAND in 2020 after spending nearly a decade leading communications programs in the consumer technology industry. Most recently she helped drive record-setting media coverage at Edmunds, an automotive media publisher, and prior to that led public relations efforts at Belkin International. She also has communications experience in the nonprofit sector, having worked at two D.C.-based trade associations, as well as a brief stint on Capitol Hill.
Polk is based in the Santa Monica office and holds a B.S. in public relations from the University of Texas.