Kanna Rajan is a senior scientist at RAND, and a researcher in autonomous systems, robotics, and AI. Rajan's interests lie in the interstices of Artificial Intelligence, Ocean Science and Robotics. He has extensive experience working across disciplinary boundaries, field experience in Oceanography and Robotics and in the design, build, test and operation of complex autonomous systems including in deep space and the deep ocean. He has published extensively in AI, Robotics, Machine Learning, Ocean Science, Space Exploration and Statistical Sampling. His career has spanned academia, private industry, the startup and nonprofit worlds as well as the US government.
At NASA Ames' Intelligent Systems Division he was one of the six principals on the first autonomous system (Remote Agent) in space 65 Millions miles from Earth, on the Deep Space 1 mission in 1999, followed by the role of Principal Investigator for the command/control of the Spirit and Opportunity (MER) rovers on the Red Planet in 2004. He subsequently managed a $60 Million program in Human/Robot collaboration for the agency.
He shifted focus to marine robotics in 2005 when moving to the non-profit Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute in 2005, co-founded a Silicon Valley startup in cyber-security in 2015 and joined SIFT LLC as a Research Fellow in 2020.
He continues to mentor Ph.D. students, postdocs and junior faculty at the Underwater Systems and Technology Lab, Univ. of Porto, Portugal and the Norwegian Univ. of Science & Technology in Trondheim where he held an International Chair Professorship in Autonomous systems between 2016 and 2020.
Selected Publications
