Unmanned Cargo Vessels
A Working Paper
Published Oct 24, 2023
A Working Paper
Published Oct 24, 2023
The promise of autonomous operations in a marine environment that covers 70 percent of the planet, near which more than 600 million people reside, is tantalizing. The world's oceans support the large cargo ships that carry the bulk of global trade and commerce. Yet, as this working paper shows, countries vary substantially in their approaches to adopting unmanned cargo ships. These variations—which include the business case, motivation, labor, funding, and public attitudes towards automation and development of such a concept—merit careful study and analysis.
Funding for this research was provided by gifts from RAND supporters and income from operations and conducted within the Management, Technology, and Capabilities Program of the RAND Homeland Security Research Division (HSRD).
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