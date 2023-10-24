Karlyn D. Stanley

Karlyn Stanley is a senior policy analyts at RAND. As a lawyer, her career has focused on technology, including building and leading technology-focused legal practices for two international companies and a national law firm, handling high-profile regulatory litigation as a senior lawyer at AT&T, and prosecuting white-collar crime as a trial attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice. At RAND, she has leveraged her expertise in administrative law and regulation in projects for the National Security Research Division (NSRD), Arroyo Center, Social and Economic Well-being (SEW) and Institute for Civil Justice (ICJ). She served as a telecommunications subject matter expert for the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center (HSOAC) project in Puerto Rico sponsored by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), where she applied the experience gained from her work as a law firm partner and senior attorney at AT&T. She is an expert on the legal and policy dimensions of autonomous vehicles, and is the lead author of a RAND study of the impact of autonomous vehicles on automobile insurance. She has expertise in fifth generation (5G),"smart cities," and other emerging technologies. She has leveraged her experience as a federal prosecutor in numerous RAND projects concerning cybercrime investigation and prosecution, digital evidence, electronic surveillance, and anti-corruption regulation and assessment. She teaches a course in international business ethics as an adjunct professor at the Walsh School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University. She is an accomplished public speaker and has presented RAND research internationally and throughout the United States.
Concurrent Non-RAND PositionsAdjunct Professor, Walsh School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University
Recent Projects
- How are Emerging Legal Regimes for Autonomous Vehicles Likely to Affect Public Welfare and Liability?
- Assessing Host Nation and Operational Contract Support in Europe
- Recovery Plan for the Communications and Information Technology Sector after Hurricanes Irma and Maria: Laying the Foundation for the Digital Transformation of Puerto Rico
- The End of Sanctuary: Protecting the Army's Installations from Emerging Threats
- Autonomous Vehicles and the Future of Auto Insurance
Selected Publications
Karlyn D. Stanley, Michelle Grise, James Anderson, Autonomous Vehicles and the Future of Auto Insurance , RAND (RR-4468-ICJ), 2020
Loredo, Elvira N., Karlyn D. Stanley, Ryan Consaul, Jordan R. Reimer, and Anita Szafran, The End of Sanctuary: Protecting the Army's Installations from Emerging Threats, RAND Corporation (RR-A107-1), 2020
Amado Cordova and Karlyn D. Stanley, "Public Private Partnership for Building a Resilient Broadband Infrastructure in Puerto Rico," Telecommunications Policy, (No. 4), 2021
Cordova, Amado, Ryan Consaul, Karlyn D. Stanley, Ajay Kochar, Ricardo Sanchez, David Metz, Recovery Plan for the Communications and Information Technology Sector after Hurricanes Irma and Maria: Laying the Foundation for the Digital Transformation of Puerto Rico, RAND (RR-2599), 2020
Anderson, James M., Nidhi Kalra, Karlyn D. Stanley, Paul Sorensen, Constantine Samaras, and Tobi A. Oluwatola, Autonomous Vehicle Technology: A Guide for Policymakers, RAND Corporation (RR-443-1-RC), 2014
Stanley, Karlyn D., Elvira N. Loredo, Nicholas E. Burger, Jeremy N. V. Miles, and Clinton W. Saloga, Business Bribery Risk Assessment, RAND Corporation (RR-839-TII), 2014