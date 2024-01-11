Overview
Jeremy Rawitch is the managing director of Communications and External Affairs at RAND. Rawitch and his team are charged with managing RAND's brand profile and aligning external communications to increase the awareness, understanding, and appreciation of the organization and its work. Rawitch leads the teams responsible for RAND's media relations, web editorial & social media, design & multimedia, research editorial & production, corporate communications, and research communications functions.
Prior to joining RAND, Rawitch was director of corporate communications for The Wonderful Company and a senior manager of corporate communications for Southern California Edison, where he was responsible for leading the company's brand management, advertising, web, social media, and multicultural communications efforts. Before joining Edison, he worked at Winner & Associates, a strategic communications firm, and was an attorney with Iverson, Yoakum, Papiano, & Hatch.
Previously an adjunct faculty member at the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, Rawitch has also taught trial advocacy at Loyola Law School. He received his J.D. from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, and his B.S. from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.