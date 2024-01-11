Overview
Aris Richardson is a technology and security policy fellow at RAND focusing on policy for frontier AI and AI hardware. Her research in AI policy has focused on compute providers, export controls on semiconductor chip design tools, Chinese AI policy, and threat assessment policy for frontier AI. Richardson's research in psychology has been awarded by UC Berkeley and featured at the California Cognitive Science Conference and the Social Judgment and Decision-Making Conference. She is an incoming policy analysis Ph.D. student at Pardee RAND and holds a B.A. in psychology from UC Berkeley.