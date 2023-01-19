Jonathan Roberts

Jonathan Roberts
Engineer
Santa Monica Office

Education

MS in electrical engineering, California State University, Los Angeles; BS in electrical engineering, California State University, Los Angeles

Overview

Jonathan Roberts is an engineer at the RAND Corporation, whose research focuses on electronic warfare (EW), RADAR, and low observable technology.

Prior to joining RAND, he oversaw test and integration activities for active electronically steered array (AESA) antennas, led systems engineering efforts for emerging EW technology, and engaged in various business development activities at Raytheon. At Northrop Grumman, he was responsible for the development, manufacture, and integration of radio-frequency subsystems onto airborne platforms. This work involved research in computational electromagnetics, low observable technology, and platform computing architectures.

In addition to his work in the defense industry, he has worked in the private sector at Qualcomm, testing production LTE chipsets in 2010 and 2011. He holds a M.S. in electrical engineering from California State University, Los Angeles.

Research Focus

Selected Publications

Vedula, Padmaja, Abbie Tingstad, Lance Menthe, Karishma R. Mehta, Jonathan Roberts, Robert A. Guffey, Natalie W. Crawford, Brad A. Bemish, Richard Payne, and Erik Schuh, Outsmarting Agile Adversaries in the Electromagnetic Spectrum, RAND Corporation (RR-A981-1), 2023

Publications