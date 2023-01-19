Report
Outsmarting Agile Adversaries in the Electromagnetic Spectrum: Executive Summary
This executive summary encapsulates the findings in Outsmarting Agile Adversaries in the Electromagnetic Spectrum (RR-A981-1) 2023.
Jan 19, 2023
Jonathan Roberts is an engineer at the RAND Corporation, whose research focuses on electronic warfare (EW), RADAR, and low observable technology.
Prior to joining RAND, he oversaw test and integration activities for active electronically steered array (AESA) antennas, led systems engineering efforts for emerging EW technology, and engaged in various business development activities at Raytheon. At Northrop Grumman, he was responsible for the development, manufacture, and integration of radio-frequency subsystems onto airborne platforms. This work involved research in computational electromagnetics, low observable technology, and platform computing architectures.
In addition to his work in the defense industry, he has worked in the private sector at Qualcomm, testing production LTE chipsets in 2010 and 2011. He holds a M.S. in electrical engineering from California State University, Los Angeles.
Vedula, Padmaja, Abbie Tingstad, Lance Menthe, Karishma R. Mehta, Jonathan Roberts, Robert A. Guffey, Natalie W. Crawford, Brad A. Bemish, Richard Payne, and Erik Schuh, Outsmarting Agile Adversaries in the Electromagnetic Spectrum, RAND Corporation (RR-A981-1), 2023