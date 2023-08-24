Mark Christopher Schwartz

Overview
Mark Schwartz is an adjunct international/defense researcher at the RAND Corporation. He served for more than 33 years in the United States Army, achieving the rank of lieutenant general. His last duty assignment was as the United States security coordinator for Israel and the Palestinian Authority. Prior to arriving to the United States Embassy Jerusalem, LTG Schwartz served as the deputy commanding general of the Joint Special Operations Command. His other general officer assignments include commander, Special Operations Command Europe; deputy commanding general for Maneuver, First Cavalry Division; deputy commanding general Special Operations Joint Task Force - Afghanistan. As a career Green Beret Schwartz has served at every echelon of Special Operations Forces, including six combat rotations in the Middle East and South-Central Asia.
Schwartz has extensive experience working at the U.S. State Department, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the United States Agency for International Development, and the Quartet. He has worked with a multitude of nations in Europe in developing the National Defense Plans and the Special Operations Supporting Plans for Resiliance and Resistance.
Schwartz holds an M.A. in national security and strategic studies from the U.S. Naval War College and a B.B.A. in finance from Idaho State University. He earned senior executive certificates from the Wharton School of Business and the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School.
