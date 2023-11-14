Overview
Rachanee Srisavasdi (RAH-cha-knee SREE-SAH-vaas-dee) (she/her) is director of RAND's NextGen, an initiative that connects emerging policy leaders with RAND’s people and ideas through unique partnerships, experiences, and digital communications.
Srisavasdi was formerly associate director of media relations at RAND, as well as a media relations officer focused on health, education, technology, and social and economic well-being.
Before RAND, she worked as a media strategist at a global public relations agency, a communications director for the nation's largest Asian-American pro bono legal nonprofit, and a communications consultant to Washington, D.C.–based national policy nonprofits. Her prior career was in journalism. She holds an M.B.A. from Chapman University, and a B.A. in English from the University of California, Los Angeles.