Jennifer Staats is an adjunct senior political scientist at RAND. Staats previously served as the associate director of the RAND China Research Center. Prior to joining RAND, she was director of East Asia and Pacific Programs at the U.S. Institute of Peace, where she led the Institute’s research and programming on China, Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Islands. Staats served as director for Advanced Capabilities on the U.S. National Security Council staff at the White House. She also spent several years in the Office of the Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon, where she coordinated multiple Department-wide strategic initiatives on Asia, served as a director in the Cyber Policy Office, and managed the Asian and Pacific Security Affairs legislative portfolio.
Staats received her Ph.D. from Harvard University, her M.P.A. from Princeton University, and her B.A. from the University of the South (Sewanee). She studied in Beijing and Taipei and has been named a Fulbright Scholar, NSEP Boren Fellow, Javits Fellow, Rosenthal Fellow, and NCAA Postgraduate Scholar. She is a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations.
Education
Ph.D., Harvard University; M.P.A., Princeton University; B.A., University of the South (Sewanee)