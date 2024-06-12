Bradley D. Stein

Hospital Quality Indicators for Opioid-Exposed Infants: Results From an Expert Consensus Panel
This study used an online modified Delphi process to elicit expert consensus on quality indicators for hospital-based care of opioid-exposed infants.
Bradley Stein (he/him) is director of the NIH-funded RAND-USC Schaeffer Opioid Policy Center and a senior physician policy researcher at the RAND Corporation. A health services and policy researcher and practicing child and adolescent psychiatrist, Dr. Stein's research focuses on better understanding and improving care for individuals with mental health and substance use disorders in community settings. Dr. Stein has worked extensively in recent years examining the effects of state policies and community characteristics on outcomes related to the opioid crisis, including treatment, prevention, and harm reduction. He has also worked in the area of school mental health, developing, evaluating, implementing, and disseminating a school-based intervention for students exposed to trauma and violence as well as a school-based suicide intervention program's implementation. In addition, he has examined the mental health and substance abuse care of a broad range of Medicaid enrollees, including individuals with depression, children with ADHD, children with autism, children receiving psychotropic medications, and individuals with opioid use disorder and other substance use disorders. He previously served as the senior director of Research, Evaluation, and Outcomes at Community Care Behavioral Health, a large nonprofit managed behavioral health organization. Dr. Stein received his M.D. and M.P.H. from the University of Pittsburgh and his Ph.D. in health policy from Pardee RAND Graduate School.
Ph.D. in health policy, Pardee RAND Graduate School; M.D., University of Pittsburgh; M.P.H. in health services administration, University of Pittsburgh; B.A. in government, Georgetown University