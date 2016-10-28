Erin Audrey Taylor

Erin Taylor (she/her) is a senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation. Her research addresses a broad range of health care insurance, prescription drug, and care quality issues, including the impact of insurance benefit design on use of opioids and specialty drugs. Taylor is currently co-project director of the evaluation of the Medicare Part D Senior Savings Model and is the quantitative task lead for the evaluation of the Medicare Advantage Value-Based Insurance Design model test. She is also co-PI of an NIH grant assessing the rates of dispensing of medications to treat opioid use disorder to Medicare beneficiaries by substance use disorder treatment facilities. Finally, she is coinvestigator on a large NIH grant evaluating the effects of state policies on opioid prescribing patterns. She has conducted qualitative and quantitative research with health care administrators and national claims data. In the course of this work, Taylor has composed interview discussion guides, constructed and analyzed datasets from claims and encounter data, and analyzed qualitative interview results and quantitative findings. She has also conducted cross-sectional analyses of quality measures using large administrative datasets.
Taylor received her Ph.D. in health economics from the University of Pennsylvania and her M.S.P.H. from the University of North Carolina. Prior to pursuing her Ph.D., she worked in the Office of Legislation within the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Languages
Spanish