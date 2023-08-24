Overview
Gopal Trital (he/him) is a Ph.D. student in the Technology Applications and Implications stream at the Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy researcher at RAND. He has a joint M.A. in international development, development economics, and global development policy from Palacky University (Czech Republic), University of Clermont Auvergne (France) and University of Pavia (Italy) and a B.A. in development studies from Kathmandu University.
Prior to joining Pardee RAND, he was a research scholar at the University of Pavia, where he conducted quantitative research and published articles on household food and nutrition security in Sub-Saharan African countries. He also taught graduate-level courses on causal inference methods and data cleaning and management in STATA. His research interests include emerging technologies and their prospective role in innovative policy solutions, the use and misuse of digital space in inducing policy narratives and behavioral change, and the integration of data science advancements in program evaluation.
Research Focus
Selected Publications
Sassi, M., Trital, G., & Bhattacharjee P., "Beyond the annual and aggregate measurement of household inequality: The case study of Lake Naivasha Basin, Kenya," The European Journal of Development Research., 2020
Sassi, M., & Trital, G., "A latent growth curve modelling approach to seasonal and spatial dynamics of food security heterogeneities in rural Lake Naivasha Basin, Kenya.," Food Security., 2021
Sassi, M., & Trital, G., "COVID-19 Income and Price Shocks Effect on Household Food Access in Malawi.," European Review of Agricultural Economics., 2022
Honors & Awards
- Nepal Bidhya Bhusan Class C Medal, President of Nepal
- Vice-Chancellor Gold Medal, Kathmandu University