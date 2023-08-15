Elle Wadsworth

Selected Publications
Wadsworth, E., Fataar, F., Smith, D.M., Goodman, S., Jesseman, R., Hammond, D., "Consumer perceptions of legal cannabis products in Canada, 2019-2021," BMC Public Health, 2022
Wadsworth, E., Schauer, G., Hammond, D., "Home cultivation in the United States across individual characteristics and state-level policies, 2019-2020," American Journal of Drug and Alcohol Abuse, 2022
Wadsworth, E., Driezen, P., Pacula, R.L., Kilmer, B., Hammond, D., "Prices and purchase sources for dried cannabis flower in the United States, 2019-2020," Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research, 2022
Wadsworth, E., Cristiano, N., Pacheco, K., Jesseman, R., Hammond, D., "Home cultivation across Canadian provinces after cannabis legalization," Addictive Behaviors Reports, 2022
Wadsworth, E., Driezen, P., Chan, G., Hall, W., Hammond, D., "Perceived access to cannabis and ease of purchasing cannabis in retail stores in Canada pre- and post- legalisation," American Journal of Drug and Alcohol Abuse, 2022
Wadsworth, E., Craft, S., Calder, R., Hammond, D., "Prevalence and use of cannabis products and modes of delivery among youth and young adults in Canada and the United States: A systematic review," Addictive Behaviors, 2022
Wadsworth, E., Driezen, P., Pacula, R., Hammond, D., "Cannabis flower prices and transitions to legal sources after legalization in Canada, 2019-2020," Drug and Alcohol Dependence, 2022