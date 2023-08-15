Elle Wadsworth

Elle Wadsworth
Senior Analyst
Cambridge Office

Education

Ph.D. in public health and health systems, University of Waterloo; M.Sc. in addiction studies, King's College London; B.Sc. in chemistry, University of Bristol

Overview

Elle Wadsworth (she/her) is a senior analyst at RAND Europe working in the area of home affairs and social policy. Her research interests include drug policy (both illegal and legal substances), cannabis legalization, and public health.

Prior to joining RAND Europe, Wadsworth worked as a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Waterloo and the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction examining the effects of provincial policies on consumers transition to the legal cannabis market in Canada post-legalization. She holds a Ph.D. in public health and health systems from the University of Waterloo (Canada), a M.Sc. in addiction studies from King's College London (UK) and a B.Sc. in chemistry from the University of Bristol (UK).

Research Focus

Selected Publications

Wadsworth, E., Fataar, F., Smith, D.M., Goodman, S., Jesseman, R., Hammond, D., "Consumer perceptions of legal cannabis products in Canada, 2019-2021," BMC Public Health, 2022

Wadsworth, E., Schauer, G., Hammond, D., "Home cultivation in the United States across individual characteristics and state-level policies, 2019-2020," American Journal of Drug and Alcohol Abuse, 2022

Wadsworth, E., Driezen, P., Pacula, R.L., Kilmer, B., Hammond, D., "Prices and purchase sources for dried cannabis flower in the United States, 2019-2020," Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research, 2022

Wadsworth, E., Cristiano, N., Pacheco, K., Jesseman, R., Hammond, D., "Home cultivation across Canadian provinces after cannabis legalization," Addictive Behaviors Reports, 2022

Wadsworth, E., Driezen, P., Chan, G., Hall, W., Hammond, D., "Perceived access to cannabis and ease of purchasing cannabis in retail stores in Canada pre- and post- legalisation," American Journal of Drug and Alcohol Abuse, 2022

Wadsworth, E., Craft, S., Calder, R., Hammond, D., "Prevalence and use of cannabis products and modes of delivery among youth and young adults in Canada and the United States: A systematic review," Addictive Behaviors, 2022

Wadsworth, E., Driezen, P., Pacula, R., Hammond, D., "Cannabis flower prices and transitions to legal sources after legalization in Canada, 2019-2020," Drug and Alcohol Dependence, 2022

