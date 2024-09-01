Shannon Walsh
Ph.D. Student, Pardee RAND Graduate School, and Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND
Expertise
Shannon Walsh is a Ph.D. student at RAND School of Public Policy and an assistant policy researcher at RAND. Her research interests include national security, health equity, biotechnology, and emerging technology. She has an M.S. in digital health informatics and an M.P.H. from the University of San Francisco and B.A. in biology from San Francisco State University.
Prior to joining RAND, she was a legislative policy analyst in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Center for Surveillance, Epidemiology, and Laboratory Sciences, where she focused on national public health workforce development, managing large data sets, and building models for analysis. She previously conducted research in the Center for Vulnerable Populations at the University of California, San Francisco, and the World Health Organization’s Centre for Health.
Education
M.P.H. in public health, University of San Francisco; M.S. in health informatics, University of San Francisco; B.A. in biology, San Francisco State University