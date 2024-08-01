Austin Horng-En Wang is an associate political scientist at RAND. He is also an associate professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. His research interests include Taiwan politics, U.S.-China-Taiwan relationships, public opinion, experiment, social media, misinformation, political psychology, cognitive warfare, quantitative analysis, and data visualization. His work is published in the Journal of Peace Research, Journal of Computational Social Science, Social Media + Society, HKS Misinformation Review, Foreign Policy Analysis, Public Opinion Quarterly, etc. His commentaries can be found in The Washington Post, The Diplomat, National Interest, E-IR, Defense Post, etc. He served as a consultant for the Department of State on misinformation and Taiwan politics, and his research on the willingness to fight among Taiwanese military is quoted by the Congress. He received his Ph.D. in political behavior from Duke University.
Education
Ph.D. in political behavior, Duke University; M.A. in public administration, National Taiwan University; B.S. in electrical engineering, National Taiwan University