Howard Wang is an associate political scientist at the RAND Corporation. Wang's primary research interests include China's elite politics, emerging capabilities in the People's Liberation Army, and maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region. Before joining RAND, Wang served as a policy analyst for the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, where he researched U.S.-China military competition and deterrence in the Taiwan Strait. He has also spent time at Guidehouse, the Jamestown Foundation, and the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
Wang completed his Doctorate in International Affairs (DIA) at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, where he was awarded distinction for his thesis research on the Chinese Communist Party's sea power strategy. He completed his Master's in Public Policy at the Georgetown University McCourt School of Public Policy and his bachelor's degree at Boston University.
Selected Publications
Howard Wang, "‘Security Is a Prerequisite for Development’: Consensus-Building toward a New Top Priority in the Chinese Communist Party," Journal of Contemporary China, 2022
Languages
Mandarin Chinese