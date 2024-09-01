Agnes Xiangzhen Wang is a doctoral candidate at the Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy analyst at RAND. Her research interests focus on education reform, education technology, student assessment, and China studies. At RAND, she has contributed to projects on student assessment, school reform, curriculum development, U.S.-China economic and technological competition, and China's demographic shift.
Prior to joining Pardee RAND, Wang played a pivotal role in establishing a private K-12 school fully funded by Alibaba Partners. She also served as the national education advisor for Save the Children China and was the first knowledge manager in the education section of UNICEF China.
Wang holds an M.A. in political science from McGill University and a B.A. with first-class honors in government and public administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong.
Education
M.Phil. in policy analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School; M.A. in political science, McGill University; B.A. in government and public administration, The Chinese University of Hong Kong