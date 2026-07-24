Inès Wargui

Ines Wargui is a research assistant at RAND Europe on the Science and Emerging Technology team. Her primary research interests include emerging technology policy, particularly artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, and the impact of these technologies on society. She is also interested in data science and data visualisation, and the use of data to support research and policy analysis.
Prior to joining RAND, she completed a master’s in security and data science from the University of Exeter. Her studies combined quantitative and computational methods with the analysis of the security challenges of this evolving technological landscape. As part of her master's, she undertook a consultancy project with the Ditchley Foundation, supporting the development of its data infrastructure and helping to strengthen the organisation’s use of data in decision-making.
Education
M.Sc. in security and data science, University of Exeter; B.Sc. in criminology, University of Exeter
Languages
English; French