Katherine E. Watkins

M.D., University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine; M.S.H.S., UCLA School of Public Health

Overview

Katherine Watkins (she/her) is a senior physician policy researcher at the RAND Corporation and a board-certified practicing psychiatrist. She uniquely combines a research background in substance abuse and mental health treatment services with a clinical background in treatment for substance use and co-occurring disorders, and she has focused on training substance abuse providers to deliver evidence-based mental health services to individuals with drug and alcohol problems, and primary care providers to deliver treatment for mental illness and substance use disorders. She is particularly interested in increasing access to treatment for vulnerable populations and in improving care for individuals with co-occurring mental health disorders and substance abuse. 

Dr. Watkins received her M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania and was a Robert Wood Johnson Clinical Scholar at the University of California, Los Angeles, where she obtained her master's degree in health services.

  • Group cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) for depression and alcohol and other drug disorders
  • Evaluation of services for seriously mentally ill patients in the Veterans Health Administration
  • Integration of addiction treatment in primary care
  • Testing Collaborative Care for Co-Occurring Disorders
  • Behavioral interventions to reduce post-operative opioid prescribing

  • RAND Gold Medal Award, RAND

    Health Care Quality Measurement

    The ACA's Opportunity to Improve Care for Substance Use Disorders

    The Affordable Care Act (ACA) will significantly increase coverage for the publicly funded treatment of substance use disorders. But in order to maximize the benefit to patients, families, and society, it's critical to invest in the development, validation, and use of performance measures.

    Jul 28, 2014

    The RAND Blog

    California's Misguided Approach

    Despite the frequency with which people are convicted of multiple DUI offenses, California continues to require that all individuals with a DUI attend a 30- or 60-hour education program. However, these programs aren't that effective.

    Mar 17, 2014

    Orange County Register

Publications