Overview
Katie (Bowden) Wilson is an associate policy researcher at RAND, where she brings expertise in operational decisionmaking, especially with respect to NOAA NWS severe weather operations. Wilson has experience designing and executing scenario-based experiments, interviews, and focus groups to learn about the information needs and uses of National Weather Service forecasters and emergency managers. She has a broad interest in natural disasters, operations, and technology, and has studied the impact of emerging technologies on teams, situation awareness, workload, and decisionmaking. Wilson has a Ph.D. and M.S. in meteorology from the University of Oklahoma and an M.Met. in meteorology from the University of Reading, UK.
Research Focus
Selected Publications
Katie A. Wilson, Patrick C. Burke, Burkely T. Gallo, Patrick S. Skinner, T. Todd Lindley, Chad Gravelle, Stephen W. Bieda III, Jonathan G. Madden, Justin W. Monroe, Jorge E. Guerra, and Dale A. Morris, "Collaborative Exploration of Storm-Scale Probabilistic Guidance for NWS Forecast Operations," Weather and Forecasting, 39(2), 2024
Katie A. Wilson, N. Yussouf, P. L. Heinselman, A. Orrison, R. Otto, P. S. Skinner, K. Knopfmeier, B. Matilla, and M. Erickson, "The NOAA Weather Prediction Center’s Use and Evaluation of Experimental Warn-on-Forecast System Guidance," Journal of Operational Meteorology, 11(7), 2023
Steven M. Martinaitis, Katie A. Wilson, Nusrat Yussouf, Jonathan J. Gourley, Humberto Vergara, Tiffany C. Meyer, Pamela L. Heinselman, Alan Gerard, Kodi L. Berry, Andres Vergara, and Justin Monroe, "A Path Toward Short-Term Probabilistic Flash Flood Prediction," Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society, 104(3), 2023
Stuart, N. A., G. Hartfield, D. M. Schultz, K. Wilson, G. West, R. Hoffman, G. Lackmann, H. Brooks, P. Roebber, T. Bals-elsholz, H. Obermeier, F. Judt, P. Market, D. Nietfeld, B. Telfeyan, D. Depodwin, J. Fries, E. Abrams, and J. Shields, "The Evolving Role of Humans in Weather Prediction and Communication," Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society, 103(8), 2022
Katie A. Wilson, Burkely T. Gallo, Patrick S. Skinner, Adam Clark, Pamela Heinselman, and Jessica J. Choate, "Analysis of end user access of Warn-on-Forecast guidance products during an experimental forecasting task," Weather, Climate, and Society, 13, 2021
Katie A. Wilson, Pamela L. Heinselman, Patrick S. Skinner, Jessica J. Choate, and Kimberly E. Klockow-McClain, "Meteorologists’ Interpretations of Storm Scale Ensemble-Based Forecast Guidance," Weather, Climate, and Society, 11, 2019
Katie A. Wilson, Pamela L. Heinselman, Charles M. Kuster, Darrel M. Kingfield, and Zhio Kang, "Forecaster Performance and Workload: Does Radar Update Time Matter?" Weather and Forecasting, 32, 2017