Structures, Functions, and Processes of Centers of Excellence
An Analysis of Federal Programs
ResearchPublished Jul 11, 2024
Since the early 2000s, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has established over 20 university-based Centers of Excellence (COEs) focused on the application of research to address challenges in homeland security. In their study of these COEs and other comparable COEs, the authors develop recommendations for enhancing the structure, function, and long-term management of the federally-funded COE programs.
An Analysis of Federal Programs
ResearchPublished Jul 11, 2024
The Homeland Security Act of 2002 mandates that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) establish university-based consortia to address challenges for homeland security. Since then, over 20 Centers of Excellence (COEs) have been funded to perform research in the field and develop related curricula and training. These COEs are overseen by the Science and Technology Directorate's (S&T) Office of University Programs (OUP), which engaged the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center (HSOAC) at RAND to assist in assessing the COEs' core structures, functions, and processes to determine areas for potential improvements.
An HSOAC team thus conducted a study of the DHS COE program, as well as similar COE programs and entities within other federal organizations. They reviewed both publicly available information and internal materials shared by specific programs to understand the objectives, structures, management, and oversight processes of federal COEs, as well as the historical and legal frameworks underpinning COE programs. They also held open-ended discussions with selected points of contact within OUP, DHS components and DHS, and other federal COEs. Through qualitative analysis of the data collected, the HSOAC team identified lessons learned and best practices and made recommendations for federal departments and agencies that support COE programs, including DHS.
This research was sponsored by the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate and conducted in the Management, Technology, and Capabilities Program of RAND’s Homeland Security Research Division.
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