Daniel Hicks is an applied economist at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School, with over a decade of experience researching topics such as gender inequality and household labor, health and environmental economics, education, crime, conflict, and public policy. Hicks recently worked to estimate the causal impacts of air pollution, environmental shocks, and climate change on the health of vulnerable populations. He is currently serving as co-investigator for an ongoing NASA Land-Cover and Land-Use Change Program Grant to study population health vulnerabilities induced by the China’s Belt and Road Initiative throughout Central Asia. At RAND, he has studied forced labor in supply chains, educational interventions for at-risk youth, worked to resolve information and policy gaps for physical fitness assessments, and helped the Army identify how new technologies and approaches can be harnessed to gain early insights into emerging global disease epidemics. In addition to studies on the United States, he has undertaken research projects on Bolivia, China, India, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Mexico, South Korea, and Uzbekistan. Hicks was a tenured associate professor at the University of Oklahoma. His studies have been published in American Economic Journal: Macroeconomics, Economic Inquiry, the European Journal of Political Economy, the Review of Economics of the Household, the Journal of Economic Behavior and Organization, and Oxford Economic Papers. His research has been featured in the Economist, the Atlantic, the Boston Globe, the Chronicle of Higher Education, the LSE United States Politics and Policy Centre, and VoxEU.
Previous Positions
Associate Professor, Department of Economics, University of Oklahoma
Recent Projects
- Syndromic Surveillance 2.0: Identifying Emerging Epidemics in the 21st Century
- National Guard Youth Challenge and Job Challenge: Metrics for Success
- Understanding The Link Between The Army Combat Fitness Test And Personnel Health
- Measuring the Impact of Efforts to Combat Forced Labor
Selected Publications
Huiqiong Duan and Daniel Hicks, "New Evidence on Son Preference among Immigrant Households in the United States," IZA Journal of Development and Migration (forthcoming)
Victor Gay, Daniel Hicks, Estefania Santacreu-Vasut, and Amir Shoham, "Decomposing culture: An analysis of gender, language, and labor supply in the household," Review of Economics of the Household, 16(4), 2018
Daniel Hicks and Beatriz Maldonado, "Is There Adaptation to Predictable Climate Change Along the Temperature-Conflict Nexus? Evidence from the El Niño Southern Oscillation," Applied Economics Letters, 26(11), 2018
Kevin Grier, Daniel Hicks, and Weici Yuan, "Marriage Market Competition and Conspicuous Consumption in China," Economic Inquiry, 54(2), 2016
Daniel Hicks, "Consumption Volatility, Marketization, and Expenditure in an Emerging Market Economy," American Economic Journal: Macroeconomics, 7(2), 2015
with Estefania Santacreu-Vasut and Amir Shoham, "Does Mother Tongue make for Women's Work? Linguistics, Household Labor, and Gender Identity," Journal of Economic Behavior and Organization, 110, 2015
Joan Hamory and Daniel Hicks, "Jealous of the Joneses: Conspicuous Consumption, Inequality and Crime," Oxford Economics Papers, 66(4), 2014
Daniel Hicks, "War and the Political Zeitgeist: Evidence from the History of Female Suffrage," European Journal of Political Economy, 31(September), 2013
Languages
English