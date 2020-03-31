Patricia A. Stapleton

Associate Director, Infrastructure, Immigration, and Security Operations Program, RAND Homeland Security Research Division; Political Scientist; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Ph.D. in political science, City University of New York; M.Phil in political science, City University of New York; M.A. in French Literature, Rutgers University; B.A. in French, Ursinus College

Patricia Stapleton (she/her) is an associate director of the Infrastructure, Immigration, and Security Operations (IISO) Program, part of the RAND Homeland Security Research Division (HSRD), a political scientist at the RAND Corporation, and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Her research interests include science and technology policy, risk perception and regulation of emerging technologies, risk assessment and communication, and the development and evaluation of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

In particular, Stapleton's academic work has focused on the adoption and regulation of emerging technologies in food production and assisted reproductive technologies—with recent attention to CRISPR and human germline editing. She also investigates topics in food security, particularly in the context of climate change. She uses qualitative methods and an historical institutionalist approach to examine the factors impacting the development of risk regulation (i.e., timing, political and institutional contexts, and public opinion).

Before RAND, Stapleton was director of the Society, Technology, & Policy Program and an assistant professor of political science at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. She holds a Ph.D. and M.Phil. in political science from the CUNY Graduate Center, as well as an M.A. in French literature from Rutgers University.

  • Narrative Review and Evidence Mapping of Proteomics for Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease

Patricia Stapleton and Melissa Michaelson, "Disbanding the Old Boys’ Club: Strategies for Department Gender Equity ," PS: Political Science & Politics, 54(3), 2021

Patricia Stapleton and Daniel Skinner, "Cross-Border Reproductive Care: Two Lenses in Political Science," World Medical & Health Policy, 10(4), 2018

Patricia Stapleton, "Knowledge Surveys as an Assessment Tool of Simulation Course Outcomes," Journal of Political Science Education, 16(4), 2018

Patricia Stapleton, "From Mad Cows to GMOs: The Side Effects of Modernization," European Journal of Risk Regulation, 7(3), 2016

Patricia Stapleton and Daniel Skinner, "The Affordable Care Act and assisted reproductive technology use," Politics and the Life Sciences, 34(2), 2015

Patricia Stapleton and Andrew Byers, eds. , Biopolitics and Utopia: An Interdisciplinary Reader, Palgrave Macmillan, 2015

  • Spotlight Award, 2021, HSOAC, RAND Corporation
  • 2020 Graduate of the Last Decade (GOLD) Award, CUNY Graduate Center

French

  • Children pick up lunch at the Olympic Hills Elementary School, after schools were closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, in Seattle, Washington, March 17, 2020, photo by Brian Snyder/Reuters
    Food Insecurity

    Food Access: Challenges and Solutions Brought on by COVID-19

    For the 14.3 million American households already experiencing food insecurity before the pandemic, shutdowns and restrictions have created new layers of hardship. Tremendous efforts are already underway to help. But the weeks to come will surely demand more creative solutions from the public and private sectors.

    Mar 31, 2020

    The RAND Blog

