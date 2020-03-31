Patricia A. Stapleton

Patricia Stapleton (she/her) is an associate director of the Infrastructure, Immigration, and Security Operations (IISO) Program, part of the RAND Homeland Security Research Division (HSRD), a political scientist at the RAND Corporation, and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Her research interests include science and technology policy, risk perception and regulation of emerging technologies, risk assessment and communication, and the development and evaluation of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.
In particular, Stapleton's academic work has focused on the adoption and regulation of emerging technologies in food production and assisted reproductive technologies—with recent attention to CRISPR and human germline editing. She also investigates topics in food security, particularly in the context of climate change. She uses qualitative methods and an historical institutionalist approach to examine the factors impacting the development of risk regulation (i.e., timing, political and institutional contexts, and public opinion).
Before RAND, Stapleton was director of the Society, Technology, & Policy Program and an assistant professor of political science at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. She holds a Ph.D. and M.Phil. in political science from the CUNY Graduate Center, as well as an M.A. in French literature from Rutgers University.
Selected Publications
Patricia Stapleton and Melissa Michaelson, "Disbanding the Old Boys’ Club: Strategies for Department Gender Equity ," PS: Political Science & Politics, 54(3), 2021
Patricia Stapleton and Daniel Skinner, "Cross-Border Reproductive Care: Two Lenses in Political Science," World Medical & Health Policy, 10(4), 2018
Patricia Stapleton, "Knowledge Surveys as an Assessment Tool of Simulation Course Outcomes," Journal of Political Science Education, 16(4), 2018
Patricia Stapleton, "From Mad Cows to GMOs: The Side Effects of Modernization," European Journal of Risk Regulation, 7(3), 2016
Patricia Stapleton and Daniel Skinner, "The Affordable Care Act and assisted reproductive technology use," Politics and the Life Sciences, 34(2), 2015
Patricia Stapleton and Andrew Byers, eds. , Biopolitics and Utopia: An Interdisciplinary Reader, Palgrave Macmillan, 2015