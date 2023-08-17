David Woodworth is an associate international and defense research analyst at the RAND where he studies Russian military theory, defense, cyber and space policy. He is also an adjunct Professorial Lecturer in Law at George Washington University Law School where he co-teaches a course in aviation and national security law. Woodworth joined RAND after retiring from the Air National Guard with the rank of colonel, where he was an Air Force Eurasia Regional Area Strategist with extensive experience in strategic and operational planning, defense policy, and adversary decision-making. Woodworth has served as a United Nations Military Observer, Strategic Planner at U.S. European Command and the National Guard Bureau, Chief of Research at the Russia Strategic Initiative and as an Associate Professor of Strategic Studies at the School for Advanced Air and Space Studies. A Command Pilot with over 5500 hours in the C-130, Woodworth served in the Maryland and Puerto Rico Air National Guard as an aircraft commander, instructor/evaluator pilot and squadron commander. He holds a B.A. in History and Russian from the University of Pennsylvania, an M.A. in Russian Area Studies from Georgetown University, and a J.D. and LL.M. in National Security and Cybersecurity Law from George Washington University Law School. Woodworth is also a graduate of the Marine Corps Command and Staff College, Air War College (Grand Strategy Program) and the National Defense University's College of Information and Cyberspace.
Languages
Russian; German; Spanish