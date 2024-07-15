Factoring Africa into U.S. Security Policy
In this video, RAND researchers discuss Africa's importance as a core national security interest of the United States, its geopolitical significance, and its connection to the broader global economy.
Elisa Yoshiara is a Ph.D. student in the Research, Analysis, and Design stream at Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy analyst at RAND. She has a Master’s in Public Policy from Georgetown University and a B.A. in peace and conflict studies from the University of California, Berkeley. Prior to joining Pardee RAND, she spent five years evaluating federal programs across a number of policy areas (including international trade, housing finance, and defense contracting) at the U.S. Government Accountability Office. Her research examines the intersection between mineral resources and conflict in developing countries.
