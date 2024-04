Capabilities

RAND's research and analysis span a broad range of policy issues informed by diverse research methods and tailored to meet specific needs. Three attributes collectively distinguish RAND's value to its clients, grantors, donors, and employees, along with policymakers and the general public:

Trusted source of expertise, analysis, and ideas RAND researchers, often working side-by-side with decisionmakers, apply the highest standards for scientific rigor and objectivity to ensure independent, reliable, and practical policy recommendations.

World-class talent matched to specific problems or needs RAND's multi-disciplinary staff, rich in substantive expertise and practical experience, develop and apply the latest methods and tools to solve complex problems across the policy landscape.

Commitment to advancing the public good RAND research extends beyond the formal product to include a commitment to wide dissemination of results and the transfer of skills, tools, and knowledge; RAND efforts aim to link stakeholders, improve decisionmaking, and advance the public good — free of commercial, partisan, and ideological bias.

RAND works with a wide spectrum of clients around the world, including: