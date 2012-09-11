Helping Children Cope with Trauma: A School-Based Intervention

To help children cope with the effects of trauma, RAND researchers in collaboration with the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) and UCLA developed the Cognitive Behavioral Intervention for Trauma in Schools, or CBITS, an intervention program designed for mental health professionals to deliver in a school setting.

CBITS is part of a rich body of RAND work in which researchers have developed and implemented evidence-based public health interventions, evaluated their effectiveness, and used the results to refine the interventions and adapt them for other settings. This work began with Project ALERT (youth smoking cessation) in the mid 1990s and continued with projects such as Community Partners in Care (community-based depression treatment) and Healthy Families (depression care for parents dealing with early childhood developmental delays).

CBITS consists of group and individual sessions that educate students about the effects of trauma, support them in developing a narrative of the trauma, and help students through cognitive therapy and social problem-solving techniques.

To assess the effectiveness of CBITS, a team of RAND researchers and colleagues from LAUSD and UCLA conducted a randomized, controlled evaluation in school settings. Students were sorted into two groups. The early intervention group received treatment right after the baseline assessment, while the delayed intervention group received treatment after a three-month lag. In one of numerous analyses, the research team studied 126 Los Angeles-area middle school students who had been exposed to trauma and were experiencing clinically significant symptoms of post-traumatic stress or depression. Researchers assessed the effects of the intervention after three and six months.