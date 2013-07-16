At any one time, 18 percent of the working-age population in the UK—some 6 million individuals—has a mental health problem, and over 40 percent of sickness claims include a mental or behavioral disorder as a primary condition. The UK government is seeking new approaches to improve employment outcomes for affected individuals, reduce substantial costs to the Treasury of providing services, and contribute to improving the general health and wellbeing of the population.

Employment is known to lead to lower societal and economic costs and to better subjective wellbeing for the individual. The government is therefore looking for evidence-based practices to help those with mental health problems to remain employed. Likewise, the government wants to encourage unemployed people with mental health conditions to seek employment rather than remain on government benefits.