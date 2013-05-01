Planning for the Rising Costs of Dementia

Dementia, which includes Alzheimer's and other disorders, is a chronic disease of aging that reduces cognitive function, leaving people unable to tend to even their most basic, everyday needs.

In addition to the emotional toll it can inflict on families, dementia is associated with tremendous long-term care costs. Moreover, some families face especially devastating costs due to extended nursing home stays. All too often, dementia can lead to financial ruin.

In 2011, citing a growing body of evidence demonstrating dementia as a serious public concern, President Barack Obama signed the National Alzheimer's Project Act into law. The law seeks to improve the federal government's ability to track the monetary costs of dementia incurred by public programs (i.e., Medicare and Medicaid), as well as individuals.