Enhancing Democracy with AI
A DMDU Reading List
Photo by Jarmo Piironen/Getty Images
Interactions with algorithms can have a profoundly adverse and significant impact on the functioning of democratic societies. But what would it look like to design AI and the associated socio-technical systems to improve democracy?
A collection of RAND researchers, graduate students, and outside contributors collaborated to develop a reading list on the topic. This list served as the foundation for lively discussions about how AI and DMDU could be used to steer democracy toward a brighter, more sustainable future.
The collaborators broke these questions into their component parts, and examined them over a period of four weeks.
Jump To
Week 1 - What do we mean by democracy?
Our readings included three pieces suggesting how AI might enhance democracy, one by Bruce Schneier, a computer security expert who writes widely on AI and democracy; another by Helene Landemore, a political science professor known for her advocacy of direct democracy; and a third by Aviv Ovadya, an expert on AI governance. Our readings then included two commentaries on Taiwan’s experiments in digital democracy – one positive and the other negative. Finally, to engage with the question – what do we mean by democracy? – we consulted the provocative introductory chapter of the book Justice by Means of Democracy by classicist, political philosopher, and Washington Post columnist Danielle Allen.
Discussions and readings for week one were organized by Rob Lempert.
Readings
- Rethinking democracy for the age of AI, by Bruce Schneier
- Fostering More Inclusive Democracy with AI, by Hélène Landemore
- Reimagining Democracy for AI, by Aviv Ovadya
- Consensus Building in Taiwan, the Poster Child of Digital Democracy, by Sebastian Rodriguez
- Taiwan Tried to Digitize Democracy. It Was a Huge Flop, by Nick Aspinwall
- Justice by Means of Democracy (Chap 1), by Danielle Allen
Week 2 - Expanding democracy beyond traditional representative bodies
Our topic during the second week was on new approaches that expand democracy beyond traditional representative bodies (e.g citizen assemblies, liquid democracy, deliberative polling) and how AI might facilitate such new approaches.
Our readings this week included three pieces focused on what we might call Democracy 2.0: a magazine article on citizen’s assemblies by Claudia Chwalisz, founder and CEO of the NGO DemocracyNext and previously lead author of a major 2020 OECD report on Deliberative Democracy; another magazine article on deliberative democracy by journalist James Traub, with a focus on the deliberative polling done by James Fishkin and used in Stanford’s America In One Room deliberative engagements; and a blog post on liquid/delegative democracy by Bryan Ford, a computer scientist who leads the Decentralized/Distributed Systems (DEDIS) lab at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL).
Our readings then included two pieces that discuss AI technologies in support of Democracy 2.0: a white paper from the AI Objectives Institute, a lab building AI tools for coordination and deliberation, and a chapter by Fishkin and colleagues from The Routledge Handbook of Collective Intelligence for Democracy and Governance about the self-moderating platform for online deliberation used in American in One Room. Finally, we offer links for two software platforms that implement some of these ideas to explore and discuss.
Discussions and readings for week two were organized by Leah Dion and Rob Lempert.
Readings
- A Movement That’s Quietly Reshaping Democracy For The Better by Claudia Chwalisz
- Can We Deliberate, Please? by James Traub
- Delegative Democracy Revisited by Bryan Ford
- AI Objectives Institute Whitepaper
- Achieving parity with human moderators by Fishkin et al.
Tools
Week 3 - How AI might impact human agency, and how humanity might steer AI development
In this session, we explored the extent to which alternative technology development paradigms might steer AI technology in ways that might be more beneficial for democracy.
The first set of readings explores how algorithm design, development, and use might impact human agency. The first piece in this set is the introduction to a longer Pew piece that interviewed various experts on this topic. The second argues that oversight by individual humans is not very effective at providing democratic control over algorithms used by government. The third explores different models of AI development as it relates to generating solutions for climate change.
The second set of readings advocates for a greater government role in steering the directions of AI technology development. The first piece argues for a government funded and developed public AI. The second uses the example of self-driving cars to offer a framework for thinking about such a government role. The third reviews 49 recent AI policy documents and finds they have high expectations for public engagement in guiding the technology towards beneficial uses. The final reading is the Biden Administration’s AI R&D plan, which promotes a government role.
Discussions and readings for week two were organized by Swaptik Chowdhury and Rob Lempert.
Readings
Human Agency and Algorithmic Automatism
- The Future of Human Agency by Janna Anderson and Lee Rainie
- The flaws of policies requiring human oversight of government algorithms by Ben Green
- Climate change and the political pathways of AI: The technocracy-democracy dilemma in light of artificial intelligence and human agency by Mark Coeckelbergh and Henrik Skaug Sætra
Government steering AI innovation
- How Public AI can Strengthen Democracy by Nathan Sanders, Bruce Schneier, and Norman Eisen
- Who’s Driving Innovation? by Jack Stilgoe
- Framing governance for a contested emerging technology: Insights from AI policy by Inga Ulnicane, William Knight, Tonii Leach, Bernd Carsten Stahl, and Winter-Gladys Wanjiku
- National Artificial Intelligence Research And Development Strategic Plan: 2023 update by the Select Committee On Artificial Intelligence and National Science And Technology Council
Week 4 - The transformative potential of AI to enhance democratic participation policymaking
Our readings during week four focused on some of the roles that AI agents might play as stand-ins for and facilitators of society, and what that might mean for citizens, policymakers, and institutions.
The group Existential Hope sponsored a World Building contest to showcase innovative and positive futures enabled by advanced AI. One of the winning entries envisions a world governed by V.O.I.C.E. (Voice for Open source Information and Community Engagement), a sophisticated AI-driven tool that collects, analyzes, and synthesizes public opinions on a grand scale. This tool champions direct democracy by engaging communities to express preferences and propose balanced solutions, capable of scaling to accommodate the input of billions globally. This allows for informed decision-making across all levels of society, from local community decisions to international treaties.
While the world is far from deploying V.O.I.C.E., many precursors already exist. There exist AI agents that can serve as proxies for individuals, responding to surveys and polls, participating in focus groups, or even voting. There also exist prototype AI agents and assistants that facilitate human-to-human interactions, including a Habermas Machine that supports deliberation.
Finally, given its general relevance to the reading group, we wanted to pass on the AI4 democracy site; it also includes the How Can AI Be Used to Inform Policymaking? reading). It may prove fruitful for future discussions and meetings of our group.
Discussions and readings for week two were organized by James Syme and Rob Lempert.
Readings
AI as Stand-ins for Society
- Likely use cases for AI polling by Harvard Business Review: Aaron Berger, Eric Gong, Nathan Sanders, and Bruce Schneier
- Out of One, Many: Using Language Models to Simulate Human Samples by Lisa P. Argyle et al
- Generative AI Voting: Fair Collective Choice is Resilient to LLM Biases and Inconsistencies by Srijoni Majumdar, Edith Elkind, and Evangelos Pournaras
AI as Facilitators of Human Decision Making
- AI can help humans find common ground in democratic deliberation by Michael Henry Tessler, Michiel A. Bakker, et al
- How Can AI Be Used to Inform Policymaking? by Deger Turan and Colleen Mckenzie
- The Ethics of Advanced AI Assistants by Iason Gabriel and Arianna Manzini et al, particularly Key Questions in Chapter 1 and Key Questions in Chapter 20