Episodes

    RAND Experts Discuss Surge in Misinformation Amid Israel-Hamas War

    RAND Experts Discuss Surge in Misinformation Amid Israel-Hamas War. This call was recorded on October 19, 2023.

    Oct 19, 2023

    RAND Experts Discuss the Gaza War

    RAND experts discuss the Gaza War. This call was recorded on October 12, 2023.

    Oct 12, 2023

    RAND Experts Discuss the Reconstruction of Ukraine

    RAND experts discuss the postwar reconstruction of Ukraine. This call was recorded on June 14, 2023.

    Jun 15, 2023

    RAND Experts Discuss the First Year of the Russia-Ukraine War

    In this Call with the Experts podcast, RAND researchers discuss the first year of the Russia-Ukraine war. This call was recorded on February 2, 2023.

    Feb 2, 2023

    RAND Experts Discuss the Implications of China Easing Zero-COVID Rules

    In this Call with the Experts podcast, RAND researchers discuss the risk of a rapid spread of COVID-19 Omicron variant cases in China following its easing of COVID rules, as well as potential domestic and global implications.

    Dec 15, 2022

    RAND Experts Discuss the Biden-Putin Summit

    In this Call with the Experts podcast, Jeffrey Hiday, director of Media Relations at RAND, is joined by RAND experts Samuel Charap, Todd Helmus, Dara Massicot, and William Courtney. Together they discuss the June 16th summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. This call was recorded on June 10, 2021.

    Jun 10, 2021

    The North Korean Nuclear Threat

    In this Call with the Experts podcast, Jeffrey Hiday, director of Media Relations at RAND, is joined by Bruce Bennett, RAND adjunct international/defense researcher, Bruce Bechtol, professor of political science at Angelo State University, and Bruce Klingner, senior research fellow with the Heritage Foundation, for a discussion about the North Korean nuclear threat.

    Apr 12, 2021

  • Seattle Police officer Robert Brown talks with protesters as other officers collect evidence at the CHOP (Capitol Hill Organized Protest) area after a fatal shooting as people occupy space in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 29, 2020.

    Policies to Improve Policing in the U.S.

    In this Call with the Experts podcast, RAND researchers who work on policing and community safety issues share their insights on the recent Black Lives Matter protests and efforts to reform policing. They discuss findings from RAND research, what defunding the police means, and more.

    Jun 15, 2020

  • A COVID-19 pandemic curve comparison.

    Epidemiological Models and COVID-19

    In this Call with the Experts podcast, RAND researchers say new epidemiological models are needed as the country enters a different stage of the COVID-19 crisis, one in which changed behaviors must be taken into account.

    May 21, 2020

  • Tables are marked off at J. Christopher's restaurant that now offers dine-in service on April 27, 2020 in Decatur, Georgia.

    The Health and Economic Tradeoffs of Reopening America

    In this Call with the Experts podcast, RAND researchers consider the health and economic effects of relaxing social distancing restrictions.

    May 1, 2020