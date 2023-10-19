RAND Experts Discuss Surge in Misinformation Amid Israel-Hamas War
RAND Experts Discuss Surge in Misinformation Amid Israel-Hamas War. This call was recorded on October 19, 2023.
Oct 19, 2023
Call with the Experts is an audio series that connects journalists and RAND donors with RAND experts working on issues relevant to the current policy debate.
Subscribe to automatic updates of this podcast by using one of the links below. Clicking on the Apple Podcasts link will open the Apple Podcasts Preview website where you can listen and subscribe. To use another podcast application or feed reader, right click on the XML link on the left, select "Copy Link", and paste the link into the podcast application or feed reader of your choice.