The Policy Currents Podcast
Policy Currents is a weekly podcast that highlights new research findings, commentary, multimedia, and events from the RAND Corporation. Hosted by Evan Banks and Deanna Lee.
RAND researchers discuss recommendations for more effective stormwater planning, design, and management in the Mid-Atlantic region in the face of climate change.
5:10
Aug 31, 2023
5:35
Aug 24, 2023
4:19
Aug 10, 2023
01:22:31
Jul 17, 2023
5:51
Jul 14, 2023
59:18
Jul 11, 2023
1:08
Jun 22, 2023
2:12
Jun 22, 2023
2:19
Jun 15, 2023
46:45
Jun 14, 2023
1:59
Jun 14, 2023
2:15
May 16, 2023
2:17
May 11, 2023
58:43
May 4, 2023
15:16
Apr 22, 2023
15:34
Apr 22, 2023
2:45
Apr 21, 2023
2:09
Apr 19, 2023
2:28
Mar 8, 2023
1:21
Feb 28, 2023