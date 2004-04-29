Former Labor Secretary Ann Mclaughlin Korologos Elected to Lead RAND Corporation Board of Trustees

For Release Thursday

April 29, 2004

Ann McLaughlin Korologos, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and chairman emeritus of the Aspen Institute, has been elected chairman of the RAND Corporation Board of Trustees, RAND President and CEO James A. Thomson announced today. Korologos has served as vice chairman of the RAND Board for the past three years.

Bruce Karatz, chairman and CEO of KB Home, also has been elected as chairman of the RAND Board’s executive committee and vice chairman of the Board, Thomson said.

“We are fortunate to have Ann and Bruce assume leadership of our governing board,” Thomson said. “They each have broad experience in the private and public sectors, and I look forward to our partnership.”

“RAND is a precious resource, providing objective research and analysis that serves as the gold standard for policymakers,” Korologos said. “At a time when the world is more complex than ever, RAND helps us better understand what we face today and better plan for what we may face tomorrow.”

Korologos has had a rich career in the public, private and nonprofit sectors. She served as Secretary of Labor from 1987 to 1989 and before that as Undersecretary of the Department of the Interior. She was chair of the President's Commission on Aviation Security and Terrorism in 1989 and 1990.

In addition, Korologos—who lives in Washington, D.C.—is Senior Advisor to Benedetto, Gartland & Company, Inc., an investment banking firm in New York, and is on several corporate boards including: Microsoft Corp.; AMR Corporation (and its subsidiary, American Airlines); Fannie Mae; Harman International Industries, Inc.; Kellogg Company; and Host Marriott Corporation. She is also a member of the governing boards of a number of civic nonprofit organizations and serves on the Board of Overseers of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Karatz has led KB Home, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, since 1986. The Los Angeles resident is a former chairman of the California Business Roundtable, and serves on both the Board of Governors for the Music Center of Los Angeles County and the Board of Councilors of the USC Law Center. He is a director of Avery Dennison, Edison International and Honeywell International Inc.

Korologos succeeds Los Angeles attorney Ron Olson, who has served as chairman of the RAND Board of Trustees since 2001. Olson stepped down from the RAND Board after completing 10 years of consecutive service.

“It’s been an honor to have Ron lead RAND’s Board of Trustees and a pleasure for me, personally, to work with him closely over the past three years,” Thomson said.

UCLA professor James Q. Wilson also has stepped down as a RAND trustee after completing 10 years of consecutive service.