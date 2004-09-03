Susan Everingham to Direct International Programs at RAND

For Release Friday

September 3, 2004

Susan Everingham has been named director of International Programs at the RAND Corporation, overseeing operations in several RAND research centers that focus on international area studies, RAND President and CEO James A. Thomson announced today.

The Center for Russia and Eurasia, the Center for Asia Pacific Policy, and the Center for Middle East Public Policy together make up International Programs at RAND. The centers focus on studying complex issues such as international security, transnational trade and investment and extending RAND’s extensive expertise on such issues as education, health care, information technology, and energy and environmental policy to clients throughout the world.

Everingham joined RAND in 1988 and has served in a number of management and research positions. She will remain in her current position as director of the Forces and Resources Policy Center, which analyzes policies to preserve the quality of U.S. military forces and to make optimum use of personnel and defense resources.

Her earlier research at RAND included pathbreaking work on ways to control cocaine use in the United States, a cost-benefit analysis of early childhood interventions aimed at helping high-risk children avoid the criminal justice and welfare systems as adults, and model-based analyses of the performance and capabilities of ballistic missile defense systems.

Everingham has long been involved in international affairs as a member of the Pacific Council on International Policy and previously with the Council on Foreign Relations. She received her undergraduate degree from Williams College, and her M.A. in applied mathematics from the University of California, Los Angeles.