Alan Hoffman Joins RAND Corporation as Vice President of External Affairs

For Release Thursday

September 30, 2004

Alan Hoffman will join the RAND Corporation October 4 as vice president of external affairs, overseeing RAND‘s offices that deal with media and congressional relations, philanthropic contributions, marketing, the RAND website, corporate publications, and community relations at the nonprofit research organization‘s headquarters in Santa Monica, California.

Hoffman comes to RAND from the government relations firm of Timmons and Company in Washington, D.C., where he has served as a vice president since 2003. He was chief of staff for Senator Joseph R. Biden, Jr. of Delaware from 1998 to 2003.

Hoffman‘s previous jobs included: an assistant U.S. attorney in Philadelphia, a special counsel in the U.S. Justice Department, a special assistant in the Department of Health and Human Services, director of scheduling for the President‘s Task Force on National Health Care Reform, and an attorney in Los Angeles with the law firm of Pepper, Hamilton & Sheetz.

RAND President and CEO James A. Thomson, who announced the appointment, said: “Alan‘s broad and extensive experience in the public and private sectors will help RAND share our research findings with a wide range of outside audiences. Reaching out beyond our clients is an important part of our mission to serve the public interest by improving policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. This also helps us work with private institutions seeking to become more efficient and competitive.“

RAND‘s Office of External Affairs is being expanded with the arrival of Hoffman to include the Office of Development, which deals with philanthropic contributions to RAND that are used to fund independent research in the public interest. Over the years, contributions have enabled RAND to carry out research on a broad range of topics including: the AIDS epidemic as it was beginning, terrorist activities over the past 30 years, crime prevention, and the quality of health care.

Hoffman holds a law degree and a master‘s degree in public administration from the University of Southern California. He earned his undergraduate degree from Lafayette College.

Hoffman replaces Bruce Hoffman (no relation), who left the position of vice president of external affairs to devote more attention to his research on terrorism. Bruce Hoffman remains director of RAND‘s Washington office.