RAND Establishes Three New Vice Presidential Posts

For Release Tuesday

November 23, 2004

The RAND Corporation has created three new vice presidential positions, President and CEO James A. Thomson announced today. Under the change, the directors of RAND Education; RAND Infrastructure, Safety, and Environment; and the Office of Services are all being promoted to vice president.

Dominic Brewer, who joined RAND in 1994, has been the director of RAND Education since 1999 and is now vice president. Debra Knopman, who joined RAND in 2001, is the new vice president of RAND Infrastructure, Safety, and Environment, a unit she has headed as director since it was created earlier this year. Pat Horrigan, who joined RAND as the executive director of the Office of Services in 2002, now heads the office as vice president.

“During the past seven years, RAND has grown considerably in revenue, total research staff effort and employees,” Thomson said. “The scope of some of our senior management positions has grown as well. I am pleased to appoint Dominic, Debra and Pat to these new vice presidential posts.”

Brewer has led major projects at RAND for the U.S. Department of Education and several foundations. His RAND research has focused on educational productivity and teacher incentives in both K-12 and higher education. He is currently leading a major project to implement RAND's school reform work in Qatar. Brewer earned a B.A. from Oxford University; an M.A. in economics from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee; and a Ph.D. in labor economics from Cornell University.

Knopman was associate director and quality assurance coordinator of RAND Science and Technology from January 2002 until May this year. Her project work at RAND includes a study of unexploded ordnance on Army training ranges and the design of a National Research Fund for Qatar. Before joining RAND, she directed the Center for Innovation and the Environment at the Progressive Policy Institute and served as a Deputy Assistant Secretary for Water and Science in the U.S. Department of the Interior. Knopman holds a B.A. in chemistry from Wellesley College; an M.S. in civil engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and a Ph.D. from the Department of Geography and Environmental Engineering at The Johns Hopkins University.

Horrigan was vice president of operations for the Chief Information Officer at Motorola before joining RAND. He spent the last half of his 20-plus-year career with Motorola running IT organizations and the first half as a controller in various lines of business. Prior to Motorola, he spent five years in a finance capacity with Texas Instruments. Horrigan received his B.A. in economics from the University of Santa Clara and his M.B.A. from UCLA.