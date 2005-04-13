John Parachini to Lead RAND Intelligence Policy Center

For Release Wednesday

April 13, 2005

John Parachini, a senior policy analyst at the RAND Corporation, has been appointed director of the RAND Intelligence Policy Center, RAND President and CEO James A. Thomson announced today.

The center conducts research and analysis on international political, cultural and military developments to help decision-makers in the defense and intelligence communities better understand emerging and continuing threats. It was created in 2001 and is part of the RAND National Security Research Division.

“John Parachini’s extensive experience in counterterrorism, intelligence, and nuclear proliferation research will prove invaluable to RAND’s national security clients,” Thomson said.

Parachini’s research at RAND includes reports on: the 9/11 Commission’s recommendations to combat terrorism and promote national security strategies; the threat of chemical and biological warfare following the anthrax attacks of 2002; and the acquisition of weapons of mass destruction by terrorist groups.

Before joining RAND, Parachini served as executive director of the Washington office of the Monterey Institute of International Studies’ Center for Nonproliferation, where he led and conducted research on terrorism, nonproliferation, arms control and Asian security.

Parachini holds a M.B.A. from Georgetown University and received a master’s degree in international relations from the Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University.

Parachini replaces Greg Treverton, who has served as acting director of the Intelligence Policy Center since last October. Treverton is associate dean for research at the Pardee RAND Graduate School and a RAND senior policy analyst.