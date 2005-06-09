Bruce Hoffman Appointed to RAND Corporation Chair in Counterterrorism and Counterinsurgency

For Release Thursday

June 9, 2005

RAND Corporation President and CEO James A. Thomson today announced the appointment of Bruce Hoffman to hold a new RAND corporate chair in counterterrorism and counterinsurgency.

“Bruce Hoffman is one of the world’s leading experts on terrorism, and has been at the forefront of RAND’s groundbreaking research in this important field for more than two decades,” Thomson said. “He will play a key role in guiding RAND’s terrorism and counterinsurgency research in the years ahead, in recruiting new and established scholars to RAND, and in mentoring the next generation of RAND terrorism experts.”

Only nine other senior researchers hold corporate chairs at RAND. In addition to the new position, Hoffman will continue serving as director of RAND’s Washington office—a post he has held since 1999.

During the spring of 2004, Hoffman was a senior advisor on counterterrorism to the Coalition Provisional Authority in Iraq. In 1994, the director of central intelligence awarded Hoffman the United States Intelligence Community Seal Medallion, the highest level of commendation given to a non-government employee.

Hoffman is also a senior fellow at the Combating Terrorism Center at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and an adjunct professor in the security studies program at Georgetown University in Washington. He holds a Ph.D. in international relations from Oxford University.