William Overholt to Head RAND Center for Asia Pacific Policy

For Release Monday

June 13, 2005

William Overholt, Asia policy research chair at the RAND Corporation, has been appointed director of the RAND Center for Asia Pacific Policy (CAPP), RAND President and CEO James A. Thomson announced today.

CAPP conducts research on critical issues facing Asia and its relationship with the United States, providing objective policy analysis to decision-makers in the international relations community. Its research falls under three substantive areas: strategic diplomatic relations, political economy issues, and human capital trends — including education, healthcare and changes in population

“Bill Overholt’s long experience and deep knowledge of Asia are extraordinary assets that help give RAND’s clients a better understanding of this important region,” Thomson said.

Before joining RAND in 2002, Overholt spent 21 years managing research units for investment banks across the Asia Pacific region. He served as head of strategy and economics at Nomura’s regional headquarters in Hong Kong, and as managing director and head of research at Bank Boston’s regional headquarters in Singapore.

In 1993, Overholt was awarded the Mainichi News/Asian Affairs Research Center Special Book Prize for his book “The Rise of China.”

Overholt holds a Ph.D. and master’s degree in from Yale University and received a bachelor of arts degree from Harvard University.

Overholt replaces Nina Hachigian, who served as director of the Center for Asia Pacific Policy since August 2001. Hachigian is a RAND senior political scientist specializing in Asian geopolitics and U.S.-Asia relations.