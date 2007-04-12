Lydia H. Kennard Rejoins RAND Board of Trustees

For Release Thursday

April 12, 2007

Lydia H. Kennard, former executive director of Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), has rejoined the RAND Corporation Board of Trustees, RAND President and CEO James A. Thomson announced today. She previously served on the RAND Board of Trustees from 2002 to 2005.

“Lydia Kennard's management experience in the private and public sectors will benefit RAND's mission of providing objective analysis and effective solutions to our clients around the world,” Thomson said.

Kennard is also rejoining the Board of Governors of the Pardee RAND Graduate School. The school awards Ph.D. degrees in policy analysis and is part of RAND.

RAND, a nonprofit research organization headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif., also has offices in the Washington, D.C. area; Pittsburgh; Jackson, Miss.; Cambridge, United Kingdom; and Doha, Qatar.

As head of LAWA from August 1999 to November 2003 and again from October 2005 through February 2007, Kennard managed business, financial and security operations for four major airports: Los Angeles International, Ontario International, Palmdale Regional and Van Nuys General Aviation.

Before joining LAWA, Kennard was president of KDG Development Construction Consulting and served as an associate attorney for a firm specializing in real estate and construction law. She currently serves on the board of directors for: AMB Property Corporation; IndyMac Bank; Intermec, Inc.; and on the California Air Resources Board.

Kennard earned a law degree from Harvard University. She also received a bachelor of arts degree from Stanford University and a master's degree in city planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.