For Release Monday

June 2, 2008

Noted author and philosopher Francis Fukuyama will be the speaker at the Pardee RAND Graduate School commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. June 21 at the RAND Corporation's Santa Monica campus.

Fukuyama's speech is titled "Is the United States Ready for a Post-American World?"

Fukuyama, a political economist who serves on the RAND Board of Trustees, is the Bernard L. Schwartz Professor of International Political Economy at the Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University and the director of the school's International Development Program. He is the author of “The End of History and the Last Man,” and also is chairman of the editorial board of The American Interest magazine. Fukuyama was a political scientist at RAND during parts of the 1980s and 1990s.

The Pardee RAND Graduate School, which offers doctorate studies in policy analysis, holds commencement exercises every two years. A total of 26 doctoral degrees and 42 master's degrees will be awarded during the ceremonies.

“Our students choose to earn their doctorates in policy analysis because they want to make a difference in the world,” said John Graham, dean of the Pardee RAND Graduate School. “They've learned how to approach complex problems from an interdisciplinary, structured approach and know that the best public policy is crafted from facts, not ideology. We're very proud of them, and expect to see them go on to great things.”

Honorary degrees will be awarded to Frank Carlucci, chairman emeritus of The Carlyle Group, former U.S. Secretary of Defense, and former vice chairman of the RAND Board of Trustees, and Alain Enthoven, professor of Public and Private Management (emeritus) at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

The Pardee RAND Graduate School was founded in 1970 as one of America's original eight graduate programs in public policy. It remains the only one based at a research organization. The interdisciplinary doctorate in policy analysis offered by the school is designed to train creative thinkers to play important roles in solving major problems facing the world.

Students work alongside RAND researchers on a broad range of projects as part of their on-the-job-training. Graduates have moved on to leading positions in government, academia and the private sector.