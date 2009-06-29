RAND Corporation Board of Trustees Elects Four New Members

For Release Monday

Four leaders with backgrounds in government service and private enterprise have been elected to the RAND Corporation Board of Trustees, RAND President and CEO James A. Thomson announced today. The new members are former House Majority Leader Richard Gephardt, Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman and CEO Michael Lynton, former Secretary of the Navy Richard Danzig and semiconductor executive Hector Ruiz.

The four will join the nonprofit research institution's Board of Trustees at its November 2009 meeting.

"We are proud to welcome four new trustees who are each leaders in their field, and whose guidance will help ensure that RAND continues to provide objective analysis to policy and decisionmakers in all corners of the world," Thomson said.

Gephardt represented Missouri in the U.S. House of Representatives for 27 years (1977-2003), serving as majority leader from 1989 to 1995 and as minority leader from 1995 to 2003. A two-time presidential candidate, Gephardt is a senior counsel at the global law firm DLA Piper and serves as a consultant for Goldman Sachs.

Lynton, who has led Sony Pictures Entertainment since 2004, also has served as president of Time Warner International, president of AOL International and CEO of AOL Europe. Previously, he was chairman and CEO of the publishing company Penguin Group and president of Hollywood Pictures, a division of the Walt Disney company.

Danzig, presently chairman of the Center for New American Security, served as the 71st Secretary of the Navy under President Bill Clinton (1998-2001). He also served as Under Secretary of the Navy during the Clinton administration.

Ruiz is currently chairman of the board of GLOBALFOUNDRIES, a leading-edge global semiconductor manufacturing company. Previously, he served as executive chairman, chairman and CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. He had a 22-year career at Motorola, including serving as president of the company’s Semiconductor Products Sector. He currently serves on the board of directors of the Eastman Kodak Company Board and the Semiconductor Industry Association.