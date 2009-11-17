Former Ambassador Barbara Barrett Joins RAND Board of Trustees

For Release Tuesday

November 17, 2009

Barbara Barrett, an international business and aviation attorney who has served as U.S. ambassador to Finland, has been elected to the RAND Corporation Board of Trustees, RAND President and CEO James A. Thomson announced today.

"Barbara Barrett brings a breadth of experience in the public and private sectors to the RAND board," Thomson said. "We look forward to her guidance and assistance as we continue our efforts to be the world’s most-trusted source for policy ideas and analysis."

Barrett currently is president and CEO of Triple Creek Ranch, a Montana resort. She has served in leadership posts in a wide variety of governmental and private enterprises. She was a senior advisor to the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, president and CEO of the American Management Association, founding chairman of Valley Bank of Arizona, deputy administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, vice chairman of the U.S. Civil Aeronautics Board and an executive of two Fortune 500 corporations.

She also has served on the corporate boards of Raytheon and Exponent, and was a trustee of the Aerospace Corporation, the Thunderbird School of Global Management and the Mayo Clinic.

Barrett is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and formerly was a candidate for governor of Arizona. She earned bachelor', master's and law degrees at Arizona State University.