Former Labor Secretary Ann Korologos Rejoins RAND Board of Trustees

For Release Monday

May 24, 2010

Former U.S. Secretary of Labor Ann McLaughlin Korologos has been re-elected to the RAND Corporation Board of Trustees after a one-year hiatus, RAND President and CEO James A. Thomson announced today.

"We are fortunate to have Ann Korologos back on our governing board," Thomson said. "Drawing on her breadth of experience with the boards of leading not-for-profit organizations and corporations and her public service, Ann offers RAND and the RAND board valued guidance and vision."

Korologos previously served on the RAND board from 1996 to 2009, including five years as chairman. She is chairman emeritus of The Aspen Institute and a director of several Fortune 500 corporations, including AMR (and its subsidiary, American Airlines), the Kellogg Company and Harman International Industries.

Korologos served as U.S. Secretary of Labor from 1987 to 1989 and before that as Undersecretary of the Department of the Interior. She was chair of the President's Commission on Aviation Security and Terrorism in 1989 and 1990.

The RAND Board of Trustees also has elected Philip Lader its vice chairman. He has served on the board since 2001.

Lader is chairman of The WPP Group, a media and communications firm, and served as U.S. Ambassador to the Court of St. James's from 1997 to 2001. He previously served in senior executive roles in the U.S. government, including as White House deputy chief of staff.